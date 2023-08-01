Samsung Galaxy S24+ performance leaked and it may be better faster iPhone 15

Apple has been the performance king for quite some time, but according to a recent appearance in a Geekbench database (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is rocking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that's seemingly faster than the A16 Bionic chip ,which is expected to be packed inside the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Here's what we know.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus faster than the iPhone 15?

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (SM-S926U model in the listing) features the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is set to be unveiled in October 2023.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

On the Geekbench overall performance test, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus allegedly scored 6,661 (multi-core), which leaps over the iPhone 14 Pro Max's score of 5,333 with its A16 Bionic chip. That's a great jump, especially since it means Samsung could beat Apple's best (at least right now), and the iPhone 15 (reportedly).

Samsung will still have to face off against the iPhone 15 Pro and Max versions when it comes some time this year, which have reportedly scored a whopping 7,860 on the Geekbench test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus leak 6,661 iPhone 15 Pro leak 7860 iPhone 14 Pro Max (potentially iPhone 15) 5,333

In this report, we also know that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is running Android 14. A separate leak (via Ice Universe) claims that the Galaxy devices will be adopting the Exynos 2400 in Europe and parts of Asia. According to @OreXda, the average score for that is 6,210 — that's still better than the iPhone currently.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus to arrive some time early next year, so stay tuned to see confirmation on what the new Samsung phones are packing.