Valve's Steam Deck handheld console with docking station is nearly $150 off

The Steam Deck is likely on your radar if you're shopping around for the best handheld gaming console. Rarely on sale, this top-rated portable PC gaming machine is now cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Steam Deck with 512GB SSD for $519 which is $130 cheaper than its regular price of $649. Bundle it with the Steam Deck Docking Station for $71 more ($18 off). That's a total of $148 in savings and the Steam Deck's lowest price yet.

In fact, this is one of the best gaming deals we've spotted outside of Black Friday.

Today's best Steam Deck deal

Valve Steam Deck: from $399 from $359 @Steam

Save up to $130 on Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming console. The entry level model features a 2.4-GHz AMD Zen 2 quad-core CPU, 8-core RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. If you require more storage, you can get the Steam Deck with 256GB SSD for $449 ($80 off) or Steam Deck with 512GB SSD for $519 ($130 off).

Valve's Steam Deck puts PC gaming in your pocket and offers a great value for the price. It features a 7-inch (1280 x 800) 400-nit 60Hz display, 2.4-GHz AMD Zen 2 quad-core CPU, 8-core RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and high-speed 512GB NVMe SSD.

In our Steam Deck review, we praise its comfortable design, tactile buttons and customization options. Although we wish it had longer battery life, we gave the Steam Deck a high 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

So, what can you play on the Steam Deck? Short answer: more than you think and the majority of what you’d want to play on the go. The deck feels great in the hands, advanced internals are tuned for peak performance that manage to make the most of any title thrown at it.

Its user-friendly UI puts Sony and Microsoft to shame while an open source Linux base means users will be expanding what it can do for years to come.

Now up to $65 off, the Steam Deck has never been more affordable. It's worth considering if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch alternative for PC gaming on the go.