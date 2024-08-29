Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus hits its low price in short-term Best Buy deal
Snag a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for as low as $799
Labor Day sales continue with this phone deal on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Save $200 off the 256GB or 512GB models, bringing them to $799 or $919 at Best Buy and Amazon.
This limited-time deal is attractive because it is available with both storage configurations. With 512GB, this $919 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gives you plenty of space to capture photos and videos. This price beats the previous low we'd seen during the summertime Discover Samsung sales, though that deal included a free case and had enhanced trade-in value. Best Buy has a trade-in option as well, but the max available is $440 (depending upon device and condition). All colorways are on sale. If you don't need a lot of storage, go for the 256GB model for just $799.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics. It runs on Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1, and it includes support for Samsung's AI features like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. It has the same camera array as on the baseline S24, with more memory and a battery that's closer in capacity to the S24 Ultra. But, the Plus lacks the stylus found on the Ultra.
As an unlocked phone, you can use this Galaxy S24 Plus with practically any carrier in the U.S. As the middle child in the Samsung S24 line, the Plus model balances price and performance — which makes it worthy of consideration if you're not after the camera and stylus features of the pricier Ultra.
Today's best Galaxy S4 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Was: $1.119
Now: $919 @ Best Buy
Overview:
This 18% discount is on the 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Plus. The phone comes unlocked, and it is ready for use with wireless carriers in the U.S. — including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: The lowest we've seen for the 512GB version unlocked.
Price comparison: Amazon $919 | Samsung $1,119
Cheaper alternative (256GB): Best Buy $799 | Amazon $799
Reviews: We gave the step-up S24, the Galaxy S24 Ultra review, a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its AI capabilities, solid performance, and impressive battery life of nearly 17 hours. This top-shelf flagship Android phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, identical to the Galaxy S24 Plus in this deal.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a solid Android smartphone and iPhone alternative.
Don't buy it if: You're not interested in Android, you want better zoom cameras with higher megapixels, or if you want a phone that comes with a stylus.
