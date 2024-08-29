Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus hits its low price in short-term Best Buy deal

Labor Day sales continue with this phone deal on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Save $200 off the 256GB or 512GB models, bringing them to $799 or $919 at Best Buy and Amazon.

This limited-time deal is attractive because it is available with both storage configurations. With 512GB, this $919 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gives you plenty of space to capture photos and videos. This price beats the previous low we'd seen during the summertime Discover Samsung sales, though that deal included a free case and had enhanced trade-in value. Best Buy has a trade-in option as well, but the max available is $440 (depending upon device and condition). All colorways are on sale. If you don't need a lot of storage, go for the 256GB model for just $799.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics. It runs on Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1, and it includes support for Samsung's AI features like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. It has the same camera array as on the baseline S24, with more memory and a battery that's closer in capacity to the S24 Ultra. But, the Plus lacks the stylus found on the Ultra.

As an unlocked phone, you can use this Galaxy S24 Plus with practically any carrier in the U.S. As the middle child in the Samsung S24 line, the Plus model balances price and performance — which makes it worthy of consideration if you're not after the camera and stylus features of the pricier Ultra.

Today's best Galaxy S4 Plus deal