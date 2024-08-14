This Buy Buy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order deal comes with a $350 gift card

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't shipping yet, but it's available for pre-order everywhere you find Google phones. Ordering early from Best Buy gets you a $350 Best Buy e-gift card. That helps blunt the sky-high pricing for Google's latest foldable phone.

The $350 e-gift card brings the 256GB version of the Fold from $1,799 to a much less eye-watering $1,449. You can get the gift card deal on the 512GB version, which costs $1,919; however, the higher capacity isn't available for order yet (it simply shows as "coming soon").

The Best Buy e-gift card has no expiration date and no fees, making it a terrific deal -- especially if you anticipate doing some Black Friday shopping at Best Buy in the next few months.

This is one of the best phone deals among Best Buy's back-to-school deals.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks the second generation of the Google Pixel Fold. It has a new hinge that lets it fold to just 5.1mm, compared with the previous model's 5.8mm. It also jumps straight to the latest Tensor G4 processor from the G2 of its predecessor. Narrower bezels on the inside display allow it to open to an 8-inch screen inside and a larger outer display at 6.3 inches. Plus, Google adds AI-driven features like call recording and summarizing.

Based on its specs, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has what it takes to deliver a compelling Android experience in a foldable phone. And with this Best Buy deal, you can treat yourself to a phone and some other gear at another time. If you prefer to shop elsewhere or want a different Pixel 9 model, check out our roundup of Pixel 9 pre-order deals.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal