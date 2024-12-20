This time-limited OnePlus 13 pre-order deal saves you $50 and includes a free OnePlus smartwatch or earbuds
It's official: The OnePlus 13 Android smartphone's global debut is January 7, 2025. We don't know its full price yet, but you can already pre-order the OnePlus 1. And the early pre-order deal is good: Save $50 and choose a free gift worth up to $299 when you make a refundable $50 payment now.
The free gift options include the OnePlus Watch 2 (a $299 value), Watch 2R ((a $229 value), or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds (a $179 value).
This pre-order deal is quite attractive If you can use any of OnePlus' gift bonuses. You only commit $50 now during the holiday season. Once announced, OnePlus will reveal its trade-in options, and you will have until January 13 to pay the remaining balance.
Official details about the phone are still sparse. The pre-order page reveals little beyond the three colorways (Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean) and that there are multiple storage options.
We expected the OnePlus 13 phone's debut in early 2025 based on prior releases, but we didn't anticipate such an early global announcement. If you're considering the new OnePlus flagship, act now to get the pre-order deal.
Early pre-order! Pay $50 now and save an additional $50 and choose a free gift worth up to $299. The available gift options include your choice of the OnePlus Watch 2 ($299 value) and Watch 2R ($229 value) and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds ($179 value).
Features: Specs officially remain a mystery, but we know the already-launched Chinese version of this phone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and it has a high-capacity 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging.
