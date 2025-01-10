This Motorola Edge Plus deal comes with $568 in freebies — Lenovo Tab P11 tablet and Moto Tags

Leave Samsung and Apple behind and say Hello Moto! Motorola isn't quite the king of the hill when it comes to the best smartphones these days, but they've been making a compelling comeback in recent years with some excellent handsets, including 2023's Motorola Edge Plus. Now, they're offering some free gifts to entice you over, including a Lenovo tablet and some nifty tracking tags.

Right now, you can pick up the Motorola Edge Plus for $799 and get both a Lenovo P11 Tablet with Stylus and Keyboard and a four-pack of Moto Tags thrown in for free. The Lenovo tablet package is worth $469 by itself, and the Moto Tags are worth $99, so that's $568 worth of free gifts — not bad, not bad at all.

We haven't reviewed the Edge Plus ourselves, but our colleagues over at Tom's Guide said there's "a lot to like about this phone," including the epic battery life, gorgeous edgeless screen, and top-end processor. It's not quite on the level of other flagship phones, but it's also much cheaper... and it comes with a free tablet.

We probably wouldn't recommend the Edge Plus by itself at full price these days. It's a 2023 model that was already struggling to keep up with the Samsung Galaxy S23+ when it launched, and you can find it for around the same price on sale pretty regularly. But throw in a free tablet — and a good one at that — and suddenly we're really interested.

We reviewed the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) and loved the gorgeous OLED display, powerful speakers, and shockingly good Precision Pen 3 stylus. The performance is a little lacking, but as a movie-watching tablet, it's hard to beat.

Another interesting deal in Motorola's New Year sale is the Motorola Razr+ for $999, which comes with a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds and a four-pack of Moto Tags.