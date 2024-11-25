No trade-in required! Google Pixel 9 crashes to $549 with activation at Best Buy

Ready to upgrade your Android phone? The Google Pixel 9 is now on sale at Best Buy for $250 off with service activation and $150 off if you buy it unlocked for use with your existing service.

That means you can get a new Google Pixel 9 phone for as little as $549 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we've seen with activation. And the unlocked Google Pixel 9 price of $649 is within dollars of the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon.

The Google Pixel 9 is the smallest of Google's four latest handsets, but its 6.3-inch display is sizable enough to enjoy using the phone for productivity as well as communications. This model shares many core attributes with Google's larger Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of my favorite high-performance Android phones thanks to its generous 6.8-inch display and its excellent 5x optical zoom camera.

The smaller Pixel 9's display is half an inch smaller, but it still has a fast variable refresh rate (60Hz to 120Hz), and it is very bright, measuring up to 1,800 nits during typical use and 2700 nits at peak brightness. The phone has Google's Tensor G4 processor and Titan M2 co-processor, both of which are primed for AI use. And it has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (add $100 to jump up to 256GB of storage).

Tom's Guide gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro 4 out of 5 stars in their review. Among the standout features were the Pixel 9 Pro's excellent camera performance and bright display.

If you're in the market for a new Android phone and want something that's powerful but won't break your wallet, grab this Best Buy deal while supplies last. Amazon also has the unlocked phone on sale for $649.

Best Google Pixel 9 Black Friday deals