Google Pixel 8 Pro arrives at its all-time low — save $350 on Google's AI phone

Snag the Pixel 8 Pro for just $709 on Best Buy right now

(Image credit: Google, Laptop Mag)

It seems like Google's Pixel 8 Pro phone launched just yesterday, but it was actually about nine months ago. And lucky for you, that means major discounts for this high-end smartphone.

Right now, you can snag the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for just $709 at Best Buy when you connect the phone to a carrier directly through Best Buy — that's a total savings of $350 and an all-time low for this phone! 

If you don't want to connect the phone through Best Buy, you can still grab the Pixel 8 Pro at a slashed price of $809 for savings of $250 instead. This $809 price for the Pixel 8 Pro is still an incredible deal, but if you're going to connect your phone to a carrier anyway, why not do so through Best Buy to save an extra $100?

Check out our other best phone deals for more options if you're not convinced the Pixel 8 Pro is the smartphone for you.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro Was: $1,059 Now: $709 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Was: $1,059
Now: $709 at Best Buy
Overview:
Save $250 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro phone, and take an extra $100 off when you connect to a phone carrier through Best Buy.

Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 2400-nit OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 14 OS out of the box (and 7 years of updates), typical 5,050 mAh battery with life over 24 hours, 10.5MP front camera, rear camera array with 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and 48MP ultra-wide lens

Release date: October 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Google's Pixel 8 Pro.

Price comparison: Amazon $809 | Google $1,059

Reviews: Although we haven't reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro from Google, our sisters sites have, and the verdict is positive. Reviewer's praise the Pixel 8 Pro for its matte glass design, camera features, and fast charging, as well as the lengthy committment from Google to provide 7 years of Android and security updates for the phone.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ 

Buy it if: You're looking for a high-end smart phone that can take excellent photos, perform extremely well, and last longer than a day between charges.

Don't buy it if: You're in need of a simpler phone equipped with basic features, like calling, texting, and internet browsing. If you only need a small upgrade, check out our best phone deals for cheaper options.

You want to spend less on a phone that's only equipped with basic functions. Or, you want to spend more on a premium phone with an even better camera setup, longer battery life, and more impressive performance. Check out our best phone deals for more options.

Sarah Chaney