Google Pixel 8 Pro arrives at its all-time low — save $350 on Google's AI phone

It seems like Google's Pixel 8 Pro phone launched just yesterday, but it was actually about nine months ago. And lucky for you, that means major discounts for this high-end smartphone.

Right now, you can snag the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for just $709 at Best Buy when you connect the phone to a carrier directly through Best Buy — that's a total savings of $350 and an all-time low for this phone!

If you don't want to connect the phone through Best Buy, you can still grab the Pixel 8 Pro at a slashed price of $809 for savings of $250 instead. This $809 price for the Pixel 8 Pro is still an incredible deal, but if you're going to connect your phone to a carrier anyway, why not do so through Best Buy to save an extra $100?

Check out our other best phone deals for more options if you're not convinced the Pixel 8 Pro is the smartphone for you.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal