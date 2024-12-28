Don't wait! No phone bill for 12 months with this Mint Mobile Pixel 9 deal

Mint Mobile is at it again with a ridiculously appealing deal if you need a new Android phone and can switch to Mint Mobile. This time, Mint Mobile cuts the price of the Google Pixel 9 in half when you commit to one year of Mint Mobile's unlimited service.

That means you're paying $399 for the phone and another $180 for the 4G/5G unlimited service. Mint Mobile's service includes unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada and free mobile hotspot (up to 10GB). This last part makes this deal especially mouth-watering considering what competitors charge to use your phone as a hotspot.

Adding it all up, that means you're paying $579 total, including the one year of service. Consider this: The smaller, less capable Pixel 8a is on sale for $399 at Amazon for the phone only, same price as the Pixel 9 if you get the Mint Mobile service plan. Seems like a no-brainer to me. Plus, Mint Mobile has a generous unlock policy.

The Pixel 9 has a lovely 6.3-inch OLED display with 60 to 120Hz refresh, an impressive camera setup with a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 48MP ultra-wide rear camera, and solid AI features powered by the latest Google Tensor G4 chip. Pair this top-notch phone with a Mint Mobile plan — which comes with unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, and a free mobile hotspot — and you've got one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals available today.

Even though this deal isn't the rock bottom price of Cyber Monday, we still say: Run, don't walk, to grab this deal before it's gone. This deal is only available through December 31 so act fast.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deal