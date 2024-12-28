Don't wait! No phone bill for 12 months with this Mint Mobile Pixel 9 deal
A Pixel 9 phone at half price with Mint Mobile service
Mint Mobile is at it again with a ridiculously appealing deal if you need a new Android phone and can switch to Mint Mobile. This time, Mint Mobile cuts the price of the Google Pixel 9 in half when you commit to one year of Mint Mobile's unlimited service.
That means you're paying $399 for the phone and another $180 for the 4G/5G unlimited service. Mint Mobile's service includes unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada and free mobile hotspot (up to 10GB). This last part makes this deal especially mouth-watering considering what competitors charge to use your phone as a hotspot.
Adding it all up, that means you're paying $579 total, including the one year of service. Consider this: The smaller, less capable Pixel 8a is on sale for $399 at Amazon for the phone only, same price as the Pixel 9 if you get the Mint Mobile service plan. Seems like a no-brainer to me. Plus, Mint Mobile has a generous unlock policy.
The Pixel 9 has a lovely 6.3-inch OLED display with 60 to 120Hz refresh, an impressive camera setup with a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 48MP ultra-wide rear camera, and solid AI features powered by the latest Google Tensor G4 chip. Pair this top-notch phone with a Mint Mobile plan — which comes with unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, and a free mobile hotspot — and you've got one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals available today.
Even though this deal isn't the rock bottom price of Cyber Monday, we still say: Run, don't walk, to grab this deal before it's gone. This deal is only available through December 31 so act fast.
Today's best Google Pixel 9 deal
This Mint Mobile deal drops the price of the Google Pixel 9 to $399 if you add a year of unlimited Mint Mobile wireless service for an additional $15 per month ($180 for the year). That means you'll spend $579 total for the phone and the year of service — a bargain price considering the phone alone costs $799, and a year of Mint Mobile service is typically $360. So, you're saving $580 in total. The Pixel 9 is the least expensive and smallest of Google's AI-enabled flagship phones. This deal is only available in Obsidian black.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) OLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1800 nits brightness (2700 nits at peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 48MP ultrawide lens, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust and water resistance, Android 14
Release Date: August 2024
Price history: During Cyber Monday, this deal was $100 less. Even so, this is an outstanding value if you need a new Android phone.
Price comparison (Phone only): Amazon $649 (unlocked) | Google $649 (unlocked)| Best Buy $549 (unlocked)
Reviews consensus: Tom's Guide gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro 4 out of 5 stars in their review, heaping praise on that larger model's excellent camera performance, bright display, and above-average battery life. The smaller Pixel 9 lacks the Pro's telephoto lens and excellent selfie camera, but its battery is the same capacity.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You seek an AI-capable Android phone with a terrific display and camera features, and are willing to switch to Mint Mobile to score your new phone.
Don't buy it if: You crave a larger display, larger battery, or a 5x optical zoom lens (as found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL).
