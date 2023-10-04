How to preorder Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Best deals and freebies
Preorder the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro today
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals are now available at retailers and wireless carriers. Pricing for the Pixel 8 starts from $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro from $999. Although it's too soon for direct dollar off discounts, preorder deals amount to big savings.
For example, you can preorder the Pixel 8 for $699 at Best Buy and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Amazon offers this same Pixel 8 deal sans the free Xbox Game Pass offer.
The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.
Google's top shelf Pixel 8 Pro bumps you up to a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery.
Boasting powerful new specs and useful functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. If you're due for an upgrade, see the best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals below.
Preorder Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Best Buy and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro starting at $999 from Best Buy and get a free Pixel Watch 2 (valued at $359). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Amazon
Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Amazon and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Amazon
Preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro starting at $999 from Amazon and get a free Pixel Watch 2 (valued at $359). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): from $699 @ Google
Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Google and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200) or save $200 on the new Pixel Watch 2. Plus, get a rebate of up to $350 when you activate the phone on the Google Fi network. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 (Preorder):
$699 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in
Get a free Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 via Verizon's preorder offers. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order):
$999 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in
Get a free Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 from Verizon with eligible trade-in and activation. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.
