How to preorder Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Best deals and freebies

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals are now available at retailers and wireless carriers. Pricing for the Pixel 8 starts from $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro from $999. Although it's too soon for direct dollar off discounts, preorder deals amount to big savings.

For example, you can preorder the Pixel 8 for $699 at Best Buy and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Amazon offers this same Pixel 8 deal sans the free Xbox Game Pass offer.

The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.

Google's top shelf Pixel 8 Pro bumps you up to a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery.

Boasting powerful new specs and useful functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. If you're due for an upgrade, see the best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals below.

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Best Buy and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro starting at $999 from Best Buy and get a free Pixel Watch 2 (valued at $359). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 @ Amazon

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Amazon and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): $999 @ Amazon

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro starting at $999 from Amazon and get a free Pixel Watch 2 (valued at $359). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): from $699 @ Google

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): from $699 @ Google

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 at Google and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200) or save $200 on the new Pixel Watch 2. Plus, get a rebate of up to $350 when you activate the phone on the Google Fi network. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): $699 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Get a free Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 via Verizon's preorder offers. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.