Xbox Series X|S and PC game deals: Save up to 75% on select titles

Microsoft's sitewide holiday sale offers tons of fantastic gaming deals. Now is a great time to score massive discounts on select Xbox and PC games.

Currently, you can save up to 75% on our favorite PC games including Torchlight III and Mortal Shell. For example, Cites: Skylines for Windows 10 is on sale for just $9.99. Normally, this game costs $39.99, so that's $30 in savings. It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this game — just $1.50 shy of it's all-time low price.

Microsoft is also slashing up to 55% off select games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

As part of the sale, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are down to $44.99 ($15 off). Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition sees the biggest discount, also on sale for $44.99 ($55 off), down from $99.99.

As for deals gaming accessories, you can save up to $20 on select gaming headsets and high capacity external hard drives.

Microsoft's gaming sale ends January 3, 2021.

Deals on Xbox game and accessories

Microsoft PC Game Sale: up to 75% off @ Microsoft

If PC gaming is more your bag, now is a great take to expand your library on the cheap. Save up to 75% on some of our favorite PC games like Torchlight III, Mortal Shell and more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox: was $60 now $45 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save $15 on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Whether you're a big fan of Assassin's Creed games, you'll likely be satisfied with this latest installment. Even when comparing Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the best action-adventure RPGs around, Valhalla went above and beyond with its exploration and world design.

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition for Xbox was $100 now $45 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is slashing $55 off Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition. It's the first racing and driving game that lets players experience dynamic seasons in a shared open-world. Collect, modify and drive race over 450 cars and become a Horizon Superstar.





Marvel's Avengers for Xbox: was $60 now $30 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save $30 on Marvel's Adventures. This action adventure game lets you live your Super Hero dreams and assemble your team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Red Dead Online for Xbox: was $20 now $5 @ Microsoft

Now $15 off, Red Dead Online lets players experience life in frontier America. Chase down bounties, battle outlaw gangs and other players, and so much more to discover in a world of astounding depth and detail.



