Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S accessories get launch date and price: How to pre-order

While it isn't quite the pile of accessories that are arriving alongside the PS5 this fall, Microsoft does have some new sidekicks for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S available with the consoles starting on November 10.

The Director of Product Marketing for Xbox, Navin Kumar, took to Microsoft's blog today to announce the new products along with details on how to pre-order them.

Xbox Wireless Controllers

While we had already seen the new Xbox Wireless Controller, which will come in the box with the Xbox Series X in Carbon Black and in Robot White with the Xbox Series S, there is one more colorway arriving at launch.

The Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller is a brand new look with a vibrant blue hue on the front and color-matched thumb sticks wrapping around to a white back with a black top and triggers. It's an interesting blend and certainly mixes it up from the fairly standard look of the included controllers.

PC gamers interested in the new Xbox Wireless Controller don't get the same bevy of options; the PC controller bundle is limited to just Carbon Black. PC gamers can pick between the Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows Adapter for Windows 10 bundle or the Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable bundle if they prefer to stay wired.

Thankfully, Microsoft is not raising the price on these controllers and all three colors will arrive for the same $59.99 as the current Xbox Wireless Controller. Like the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, they will be available directly through Microsoft and other retailers starting at 8 am Pacific (11 a.m. Eastern) time on September 22.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Wireless Controller Charging

The Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable can be fully charged in less than 4 hours either during or separate from play. Every additional gadget that moves to USB Type-C is a win to me. Again the pre-orders will start at 8 a.m. Pacific (11 a.m. Eastern) time on September 22 on Microsoft.com and other retailers.