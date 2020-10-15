Wow! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 now $200 off all configs

We've barely caught our breath from Prime Day madness this week, and Microsoft is already firing back with some sizzling savings of its own. The 15-inch version of its Surface Laptop 3 just got a price drop to $999, down from $1,199.

For the low-end configuration, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor (with Radeon Vega 9 graphics), 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You're going to love the 15-inch touchscreen display (versus the standard 15.6 inches), which has a 2496 x 1664 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Paired with those zippy specs, the touchpad-touchscreen combo is a winner when it comes to multimedia multitasking. (Plus, it's one of our favorite photo-editing laptops. Prove us wrong.)

If you crave more power (and have some extra coin), spring for the high-end $2,599 model, which houses an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Wowser!

Read our full reviews of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch) and Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch): $200 off all configs

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a snazzy 15-inch (2496 x 1664) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor (with Radeon Vega 9 graphics), 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The fully-loaded $2,599 model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

The Surface Laptop 3 feels like a new beginning for Microsoft's traditional laptop series. Debuting earlier this year, the larger 15-inch model has a metal-clad chassis and is powered by AMD Ryzen processors. What hasn't changed is the Surface Laptop 3's attractive looks and remarkable portability. As such, this sleek machine is one of the slimmest and lightest 15-inch laptops ever, yet it retains the gorgeous design of its predecessors.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $999 for a Platinum (metal) or Black (fabric) model with an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. If you've got the extra cash, there are four additional configurations to choose from. The most expensive $2,599 model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U CPU (with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's an awful lot of coin for a 2-in-1, but for full-time freelancers (and photo editors in particular), this might be the most valuable tool you purchase this year.

The Surface Laptop 3 is among the most portable 15-inch laptops ever. At 3.4 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the Surface Laptop 3 is considerably lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 0.6 inches). And while it's understandably heavier than the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches), the Surface Laptop 3 is just as sleek.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 might be over but we're still seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.