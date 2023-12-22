7 Best White Elephant gifts under $25 that you still have time to buy

If you're looking for white elephant gifts you still have time to buy, don't you dare fret. We've hand-selected the best white elephant gifts under $25 for your upcoming gathering. Our curated list includes fun, practical holiday gifts to make your friends and family smile.

One cool gift to consider is a Bitty Boomers Speaker Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99 at Amazon. These mini portable 2-inch speakers are powerful for their size and have a wireless range of up to 30 feet. Act fast to snag one as soon as tomorrow with Prime. You still have time to get select designs like Star Wars Grogu in Pram (my favorite), Marvel: No Way Home Spider-Man, and Bitty Boomers Disney: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, just to name a few.

Whether you're last-minute Christmas shopping or just looking for stocking stuffers, we've got you covered. Here are 7 white elephant gifts under $25 you still have time to get.

7 Best White Elephant gifts under $25

Star Wars Bitty Boomers Speaker: from $19 @ Amazon

This cute Bitty Boomers mini Bluetooth speaker is sure to bring joy to any recipient. It's inspired by the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus and features the adorable Grogu aka Baby Yoda in his Pram carriage. Don't let the size fool you, the Force is strong with these 2" tall mini speakers. They have a wireless range of up to 30 feet and deliver up to 4 hours of playtime on a full charge. Get it before Christmas Day with Amazon Prime.

Aresrora Retro Bluetooth Speaker: $17 @ Amazon

This Aresrora Retro Bluetooth Speaker has a vintage and elegant look. It's the perfect blend of modern technology and vintage classic aesthetics, The handheld strap design makes it easy to hang on the wall and take anywhere. Get it by Christmas Day with Amazon Prime.

Bonaok Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Bonaok's Karaoke microphone is a fun white elephant gift others will envy. It connects to any laptop, tablet to phone so you can streams songs from YouTube or the Music App directly to the mic. High quality noise reduction filters air flow and wind noise to ensure perfect voice clarity. Everyone can sing along with the music for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

AED Moon Lamp: $16 @ Amazon

One of the best white elephant gift idea is this AED Moon Lamp. It's a mesmerizing glowing sphere of soft light that makes a great decorative piece and night light. Touching the metal ring switch to any of 16 colors. It ships with a remote control to lets users manage color and dim the light.

IGOKOTI Desk Vacuum Cleaner Mini: $26 $19 @ Amazon

This mini handheld vacuum makes is one of the more practical white elephant gifts out there. This little tabletop vacuum helps keep eliminate crumbs and dust balls from any workspace. At 3.1 x 2.4 inches, it's super compact and packs a powerful 600mAh built-in USB-C rechargeable battery.

Marvel Spider Man Miles Morales Phone & Controller Holder: $24 @ Best Buy

This Marvel Spider Man Miles Morales phone and controller holder makes a great white elephant gift. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. Miles' hands fit any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers. You can order it online and pick it up at your local Best Buy withing the hour.

Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack): $27 $23 @ Amazon

Get two Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Pads, one for your white elephant gift exchange and one for yourself. Minimalist by design, each pad delivers up to 10W of power to quickly charge Qi-enabled Apple and Android devices. Order now and get it by tomorrow with Prime.

What is a white elephant gift exchange?

The white elephant gift exchange is a popular Christmas party game. Played among family, friends and co-workers, it a fun alternative to the traditional secret Santa gift exchange in which participants are assigned a person to give to a gift to.

To play the white elephant gift game, each person brings a wrapped present to the festivities and draws a number. Whoever draws the number “1” chooses a gift to unwrap. The person who draws the number “2” can either choose a wrapped gift to open or take the unwrapped gift from the first person.

Should they take the unwrapped gift, that person gets to choose another present to unwrap. The person who draws number “3” can then choose to take any of the previously unwrapped gifts or a new gift from the pile, and so on. At the end of the game, everyone ends up with a gift they want.