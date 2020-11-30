What?! Dell G3 15 gaming laptop drops to $599 in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is almost here and we're here to bring you the best deals we can find. For example, starting tomorrow at 8AM EST, you can score the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for an incredible price.

As part of Dell's sitewide Cyber Monday sale, the already affordable Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop will be on sale for $599.99. That's a $210 off its original price of $809 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. Set your alarms this killer Cyber Monday deal starts on November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop deal

Dell G3 15 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $599 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is outfitted with Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, all of which are specs that make this a solid entry-level gaming laptop. This Cyber Monday deal starts on November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET.View Deal

The Dell G3 15 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy.

It packs an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU with a 1080p FHD display and a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky-smooth gameplay.

In our Dell G3 15 review we liked its strong overall performance and graphics. We were also impressed by its battery life which endured 6 hours and 41 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test. Rest assured, you'll enjoy hours of gameplay without having to worry too much about finding a save spot.

Design-wise, the Dell G3 15's matte-black finish is nicely accented with some icy blue elements that complement the Dell logo on the hood. At 5.4 pounds and 14.4 x 10.0 x 0.85 inches, the G3 15 is lighter and thinner than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Acer Nitro 5 (5.7 pounds, 15.9 x 11 x 1.1 inches).

Now $210 off, the Dell G3 is a solid buy if you're looking for an affordable gaming rig that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.

Cyber Monday is almost here and we expect to see a plethora of deals on today's best mobile gadgets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday hub for the best sales of the season.