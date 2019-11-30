Vive Cosmos VR Headset With 12 Months Of VIVEPORT Just $599 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is offering some out of this world deals on laptops, tablets and peripherals. But, what if I told you there was another world, one where you could escape the confines of reality? You can enter this world, if you pick up the HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset for just $599, a savings of $100.

HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset: was $699 now $599

Grab one of the best deals in VR gaming for just $599. This is the perfect headset for users getting into the PC VR space thanks to the included subscription with access to over 700 popular VR games.View Deal

The headset features six built-in tracking cameras, a 2880 x 1700 screen resolution, and a 12 month subscription to VIVEPORT Infinity, a Netlix-esque catalogue of over 700 VR games. This VR headset is great because it doesn't require base stations, you simply plug the HMD into your laptop and play.

The Cosmos is unique for its future-proof focused design. Next-generation features can be added in later through separate purchases (faceplate mods, wireless adapter, and upcoming extended reality experiences).

If you're looking for more VR headset deals, visit our best Cyber Monday deal page and best Amazon Cyber Monday deal hubs.