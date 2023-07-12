Top 5 Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and everything from phones to phone accessories are seeing massive price drops.

Whether you're happy with your current mobile device, or simply don't have it in your budget to drop hundreds of dollars on a new phone (no matter how good the deal is), you can still indulge in a little bit of spending for your mobile device.

Amazon Prime Day has several Apple iPhone cases available at stunning prices. For those who have a tendency to drop their phones, OtterBox offers high-quality drop resistance to protect your precious device. Or, if you're looking for a fashion case for those nights on the town or to impress your snobby coworkers, Apple's MagSafe leather case yells "I'm snazzy AND down to earth".

Prime Day Apple iPhone case deals

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max leather MagSafe case: $59 $53 @ Amazon

Stylish, soft, and secure are the three S's of Apple's MagSafe leather cases. Easily snap the case on and off with the magnetic clips without worrying about applying too much pressure to your phone. Being able to use other MagSafe accessories without having to remove your case is a definite plus.

Spidercase iPhone 13 & 14 case with screen protector: $17 $10 @ Amazon

Save $7 on this sturdy case and tempered glass screen protector duo. For both 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, the textures plastic casing is specially designed to resist fingerprints and smudges, keeping your phone safe and tidy.

OtterBox iPhone 13 Commuter Series case: $39 $19 @ Amazon

The ol' reliable of protective phone cases is now $20 for Prime Day. The OtterBox slim case offers a dual layer soft inner slipcover that, when combined with that hard outer shell, absorbs the shock from drops from average height. Plus, the lasting antimicrobial material aids in protection against many common bacteria.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max clear case: $16 $13 @ Amazon

Save $3 on a case that lets you appreciate the original design of your phone. A special coating applied to both the inside and outside of the polycarbonate material keeps the case from developing that yellow tint that clear cases are infamous for.

Amazon Prime Day Apple iPhone screen protector deals