Top 15 Target Black Friday deals to shop this week

Target Black Friday deals offer weeklong discounts on the days leading up to Black Friday 2022. If you're looking for great tech bargains this holiday season, you don't have to wait to save. Today's best Target Black Friday deals on electronics include steep discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors and gaming gear. Plus, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and Dec. 24

If you're on the prowl for a solid multitasking and gaming laptop, you'll find interest in this deal. Right now, you can get the 12th Gen Intel-charged HP Victus 15 with RTX 3050 GPU for $779. (opens in new tab) Normally, it costs $1,059, so that's a nice savings of $280. This is the lowest price we've seen for the HP Victus 15-fa0012tg and a great price for this configuration. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 8- core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. And with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU on board, it can run your favorite AAA games at higher frame rates.

Whether you're typically an early shopper or prefer to wait for Black Friday, you'll want to see what Target Black Friday deals have to offer. The holidays will be here before we know it and remember my frugal friends — it's never too early to save.

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.

(opens in new tab) 1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/ Keyboard Cover: $1,029 $659 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Now $370 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) 2. Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $539 $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $240 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i with this unbeatable deal. This laptop packs a 14-inch (1920x1080) display and is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Integrated Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD round out its specs. This laptop runs Windows 11 Home in S mode, which is steamlined for security and performance.

(opens in new tab) 3. HP Victus 15 RTX 3050: $1,059 $779 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $280 on the HP Victus 15-fa0012tg gaming laptop. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 8- core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. With Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU on board, it runs demanding AAA games at higher frame rates.

(opens in new tab) 4. HP Laptop 15t: $489 $299 @Target (opens in new tab)

Save $190 on the HP Laptop 15t which is one of the best budget laptops around. It's configured with a 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) touch screen, Intel Pentium Gold 7505 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. For your storage and connectivity needs, it has a speedy 256GB SSD, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port and HDMI port. You also get a headphone/microphone combo jack. The HP Laptop 15t is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a basic laptop and don't want to spend a whole lot.

(opens in new tab) 5. Amazon Fire HD 8: $89 $44 @ Target (opens in new tab)

This Target Black Friday deal takes 50% off Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) 6. Monoprice Zero-G 35-inch Curved 1440p Monitor: $459 $319 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor. This 35-inch display packs an immersive 3440 x 1440-pixel resolution curved panel. If you want more desktop space for productivity, movie, streaming and gaming, this is the one you want.

(opens in new tab) 7. Acer KB272 27-inch 1080p Monitor: $189 $129 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $60 with this Target Black Friday deal on the Acer KB272 27-inch 1080p Monitor. It features a 75Hz refresh which makes it ideal for productivity and gaming. Speaking of, AMD FreeSync technology helps minimize image distortions like ghost and tearing. The Acer KB272 is wall-mountable with adjustable tilt and has an eco-friendly, slim-bezel ergonomical design for optimal comfort.

(opens in new tab) 8. Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV: $ 349 $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $270 on the 2022 50-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) 9. Element 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $399 $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on this 50-inch Element 50-inch 4K UHD Roku TV. It features a stunning 2160p 4K resolution panel with HDR10 to bring you the best viewing experience. For easy set up and hands-free voice control, it works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home.

(opens in new tab) 10. Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Controller: $59 $39 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Xbox Core Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

(opens in new tab) 11. Fitbit Versa 4: $229 $149 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Fitbit Versa 4. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.6 out of 5-star customer rating at Target, you can rest assured that your health is in good hands.

(opens in new tab) 12. Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $229 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds feature Apple's new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) 13. Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) 14. Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Earbuds: $279 $179 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the Editor's Choice-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are priced to move. In our full Sony WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their best-in-class music and superior call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit; powerful active noise-cancellation; and tons of useful extras to bop your head along to.

(opens in new tab) 15. GoPro HERO8 Black: $299 $229 @Target (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the HERO8 Black action camera. It featires four digital lenses, customizable mode presets and HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization. Great for all of your rugged outdoor adventures, it's durable and waterproof to 5 meters for capturing underwater footage. What's more, the HERO8 Black works as a 1080p, wide-angle webcam.

