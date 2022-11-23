This unlocked iPhone 13 Pro is only $799 for Black Friday — but there's a catch!

If you're hunting for the best Black Friday iPhone deals (or Black Friday Apple deals), you'll absolutely love this one! There's an unlocked iPhone 13 Pro on Amazon that's now only $799 for Black Friday. (opens in new tab)

What's the catch? It's a renewed iPhone 13 Pro (and it's only available in a gorgeous Sierra Blue color), but on the plus side, this iPhone 13 Pro is sold by a reputable Amazon seller that earned 4.3 out of 5 stars for the listing. As a cherry on top, this phone is unlocked, so you don't have to lock yourself into a contract with a phone carrier. Win!

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro (renewed): $860, $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save on the iPhone 13 Pro! The smartphone in this deal comes with a 6.1-inch, 2532 x 1170-pixel display, the A15 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, three rear 12MP cameras, and a 12MP selfie camera. Battery life is 12 hours, according to our testing.

The renewed $799 iPhone 13 Pro in this Black Friday iPhone deal comes with a 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. ProMotion means that the iPhone 13 Pro can climb up to a 120Hz refresh rate, depending on your activity.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro comes with wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras — all 12MP lenses. The selfie camera is 12MP, too. One camera perk is Cinematic Mode, which lets you use a cool feature called "rack focus" in your videos.

Cinematic Mode in action (Image credit: Future)

According to our testing, the iPhone 13 Pro lasts up to 12 hours, which isn't half bad!

When we reviewed the iPhone 13 Pro, we were blown away by its bright, 120Hz display, incredible camera performance, unmatched software support, and incredible processor performance (it packs the powerful A15 Bionic chip).

If you've been hoping to upgrade your smartphone, this is the Black Friday iPhone deal you've been waiting for. The iPhone 13 Pro came out with a launch price of $999 last year, and now it's only $799. Get it while supplies last!