This RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is now $800 off in bargain early Black Friday deal

Plenty of Black Friday 2022 deals are already pouring in, with significant price cuts on some of the best gaming laptops around. Now, we've spotted an $800 price drop on this RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop, and it's down to under $1,500.



Right now, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 with an RTX 3070 Ti GPU is just $1,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's quite the plummet from its usual $2,299 price tag, and considering the powerful specs it packs, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.



Gaming laptops are getting price cuts left, right, and center, with this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 7 falling to just $899 and this Acer Predator Helios 300 dropping to under $1,000. You can check out the latest deals in our best Black Friday laptop deals live blog, but for a killer gaming laptop offer, stick right here.

Best Buy is slashing $800 off the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. This powerful beast packs a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. What's more, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU handles graphics like a charm.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 boasts some powerful specs under the hood, including its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD for plenty of storage, and of course, the beasty RTX 3070 Ti GPU. With that kind of power, expect to play the latest PC games in all their glory. Plus, the 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display it sports is sure the show off all those demanding graphics in fine detail.



Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed its sibling, the RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15G. We were impressed by the laptop's superior performance, graphics, and colorful panel. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its previous-gen sibling in overall performance.



It isn't easy to find a gaming laptop with these specs at a price this low, and not even many of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 can keep up. This goes to show the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 in this deal is definitely worth checking out.



