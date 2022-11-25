This Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundle is just $299 for Black Friday — $35 gift card included!

Black Friday deals are coming in hot and we're seeing plenty of the best Black Friday gaming deals offering big discounts. Now, you can get a special edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for $299 at Dell (opens in new tab), and it even includes a $35 gift card!



Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, and now there's a Switch to match it. The seriously wholesome home-making game doesn't come bundled with the swanky, special edition Nintendo Switch, but the $35 gift card can get you Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $5 at Dell (opens in new tab).



Looking for even more deals? Check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog for the latest deals. Otherwise, check out this special edition Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and now wireless headphones support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.



We've already seen a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299, but if you're in the mood for endless hours of building your own mini village on your personalized island, this Switch deal is for you. Plus, you'll get special pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a neat deck for your Switch.



This deal also comes with a $35 Dell Promo eGift Card, meaning you'll have an extra bit to spend on other fantastic Black Friday deals at Dell. Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't included in this bundle, but you can use that $35 to spend on the game that's down to $40 at Dell!



In our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review, we praised its relaxing gameplay, awesome customization options, and refreshing new content for Animal Crossing veterans. Who would've thought that being in debt to a loan shark raccoon would make a fun game?



This is one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals around. But if you're after the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, we've got you covered.