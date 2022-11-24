The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is back — and it comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Black Friday 2022 is offering a host of stellar new deals, but this Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle at Best Buy (opens in new tab) decided to make a big return — and it's one of the best Black Friday gaming deals around.



Right now, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 is available at Best Buy. Not only does it include a Nintendo Switch console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons and one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever (valued at $60), but it also throws in a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Now that's a deal.



We've already seen a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle drop to $399, but if you're after some Mario Kart action for $100 less, this gaming deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can get the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle from Best Buy. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60), and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). GameStop (opens in new tab) has the same deal.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and now wireless headphones support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review , we got to check out the platform's robust game library. It offers latter-day fan favorites as well as plentiful third-party titles. With its sturdy, convertible design and ease of use, the Switch accommodates just about any style of play.

If you want to pick up a gaming system for Black Friday, this Nintendo Switch bundle is a solid choice. And considering all the freebies you're getting — it's the best value.



If you are looking for the OLED model, check out the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle you can get for Black Friday. For even more Black Friday 2022 gaming deals, we've got you covered.