This is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

Today, you can get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop from MSI for just $1,799 — a ludicrously low price for what you get.

Outside of Black Friday, we never thought we'd see a super powerful portable system this cheap. But, this is one of the few times we are happy to be proven wrong!

The rest of today's deals include a $200 discount on a Samsung 4K monitor, a secret discount code to get an even cheaper RTX 3070-armed Alienware m15 R4 and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

Now $500 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard is at a stellar, Black Friday price. This powerful rug packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $269 @ eBay

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $80 off — an impressive discount! These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls.

Alienware m15 R4 (RTX 3070): was $2,299, now $1,349 @ Dell with code 50OFF699

A pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match, Alienware’s m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

Samsung A800 4K Monitor: was $479 now $279 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $200 off the Samsung A800 27-inch 4K LED monitor. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio for compatibility with virtually every app, and a great HDR integration for immersive viewing. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

