This iPad Air Black Friday deal is one for the record books — save $100

Apple's 2022 iPad Air 5 just hit its lowest price ever just before Black Friday 2022. Run, don't walk to snag the M1 iPad Air for just $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off its normal price of $599 and the cheapest it's ever been.

This not only sets a new record low price for the iPad Air 5, it's also among the top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals that are now live.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's 5th generation iPad Air is a worthy iPad Air 4 successor. It brings faster performance, more storage, and longer battery life to Apple's lightweight tablet series. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.

Although we didn't test this model, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We expect the new iPad Air to surpass its predecessor and be more on par with the M1 iPad Pro.

Apple's M1 8-core chip alongside 8-core graphics results in snappy performance and smooth gameplay. Like its siblings, the new iPad Air 5 features Touch ID and Apple Pay for fast and secure payments. The 5th generation iPad Air works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both sold separately).

With a weight of 1 pound and 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches dimensions-wise, the iPad Air 5 is on par with the iPad Air 4 (9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).

Now $100 off, the iPad Air 5 is a solid choice if you want to pick up Apple's fastest, feather-light tablet.