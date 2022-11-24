Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now

There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K.

For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for this MacBook — it normally costs $2,499. Out of all the Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen so far, it's top tier.

If you were hoping for a price drop on the 2022 iPad Air 5, here's a deal you'll love. Amazon offers the 5th generation iPad Air for $499 ($100) (opens in new tab). Another record-shattering all-time low price, it's one of the best Black Friday iPad deals you can get.

And that's just a couple of the never-before-seen Apple discounts you can get this Black Friday. Check out the lowest price Black Friday Apple deals you can get today.

Black Friday 2022 is tomorrow, Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on Apple products. Be sure to bookmark our Apple Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts.

7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) 2. Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, the base 512GB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is back at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts an elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

(opens in new tab) 3. Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) 4. Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) 5. Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) 6. Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds feature Apple's new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.