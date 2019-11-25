Trending

This HP Spectre x360 deal lets you score a 4K laptop for an insanely good price

A 4K laptop this cheap is insane

Black Friday deals continue to pile up, and now you can get the HP Spectre x360 for just $1,099. For $500 off, this version of the Spectre x360 offers a beefy 10th Gen Core i7 CPU and a 4K, 15-inch display.

The HP Spectre is one of the best laptops around due to its strong overall performance, excellent battery life and its super-premium design.

HP Spectre x360: was $1,599, now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops. This model specifically comes packed with Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, a an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and a 15-inch, 4K display, which is awesome for the price.View Deal

The Spectre x360 that Best Buy is selling comes with an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, a an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD paired with 32GB of Intel Optane memory and a 15-inch, 4K display. For the price, that's pretty great.

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we complimented the machine's beautiful aluminum design paired with diamond cut edges. Its 4K display also nailed 157% of the sRGB color gamut, so it's super vivid. 

Our model, which has a slightly different sku, lasted 8 hours and 9 minutes on our battery test. Since this model has a less powerful GPU, it should actually get some more battery life. The Spectre x360 also has a super-comfortable keyboard that we found to be an absolute joy to type on.

