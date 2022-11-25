This Apple Watch Series 7 is only $294 for Black Friday — but there's a catch

This Apple Watch Series 7 deal is one of the most AMAZING Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can get. Let me tell you why! No, it's not *the latest* Apple Watch (i.e. The Apple Watch Series 8), but the truth is, the Watch Series 7 is not THAT much different from the new Apple Watch Series 8 (more on that later).

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is $135 off its original price of $430. In other words, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 for only $294 on Amazon! What's the catch? It's renewed. But there's good news! This Apple Watch Series 7 deal is from a highly reputable Amazon seller of refurbished Apple products. Plus, it's backed by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (renewed) was $430 , now $284 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $135 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7! It offers activity and fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, as well as blood-oxygen level assessments. If you're trying to jump back into fitness, you'll love that the Apple Watch 7 offers tracking support for calorie burning. It also delivers tracking support for 17 distinct workout categories.

Sure you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 on Amazon right now, but I would HIGHLY recommend that you don't, especially when you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 for ONLY $294.

And as mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not that much of an upgrade compared to the Apple Watch Series 7. Although it's renewed, it comes from a reputable seller that promises a guaranteed functioning smartwatch in excellent condition. Plus, it's backed by Amazon's 90-day renewed guarantee.

Like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 7 also offers ...

Tracking for 17 distinct workout categories

Calorie burning tracking

Built-in GPS

An accelerometer

A gyroscope

ECG sensor for signs of atrial fibrillation and heart rhythm irregularity

blood-oxygen level monitoring

And much more!

Some differences worth noting is that the Apple Watch Series 8 features a skin temperature sensor (the Apple Watch Series 7 does not). And the Apple Watch Series 8 has an improved gyroscope for fall and crash detection (See our Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Series 8 face-off for a full comparative analysis.)

But at the end of the day, the Apple Watch Series 7 looks exactly like the Apple Watch Series 8 design-wise. So you can still walk around with an Apple Watch that looks brand spankin' new!

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We also loved its big, bright display and stylish design. Overall, it earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us (we also gave it an Editor's Choice badge that we do NOT give out all willy nilly).

