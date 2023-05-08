Save $40 on the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and wellness tracker

The Fitbit Luxe is a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker. This stylish smart bracelet helps you stay motivated and on top of your vitals. For a limited time, the Fitibit Luxe can be had for just $89.95 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It usually retails for $130, so that's $40 off. It's the cheapest price we've seen for this model Fitbit in a while.

It's one of the best Fitbit deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker: $129 $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and daily in-app stress management. Plus, it includes 6 free months of Fitbit Premium (valued at $59.94) for new and returning members. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Fitbit's Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is water resistant and features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and daily in-app stress management. To get you started, it includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free (valued at $59.94). New and returning Fitbit Premium members are eligible for this deal.

Beyond its fitness and tracking functions, the Fitbit Luxe lets you view your text, call and app notifications on your wrist. The interchangeable bands and watch faces let you match your outfit of the day or mood. Water resistant to 50 meters, it can withstand water droplets and poolside swimming. You'll get up to 5 days of battery life on a full charge.

We didn't test it, however, the Fitbit Luxe's review rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy says it all. Happy owners love its slim design, comfortable fit and tracking capabilities. Others say it's a great motivator and worthy upgrade from older model Fitbits like the Fitbit 2.

The Fitbit Luxe works with the Fitbit app for Android and iPhone devices and requires a Google account during setup.

If you're embarking on a wellness journey and need a little boost, the Fitbit Luxe might be the companion gadget for you.