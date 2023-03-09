The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 gets massive $320 discount

The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular support just hit its best price yet. For a limited time, you can get the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 for $429 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually costs $749, so that's a massive $320 in savings. This marks a new price low for this smartwatch.

It's also one of the best Apple deals we've spotted so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular: $749 $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $320 on the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular support. It features a 41mm stainless steel case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger display and faster wireless charging over the Apple Watch Series 6. It features a 41mm stainless case and milanese loop, an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the Apple Watch Series 7 is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we applaud its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display. And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free everyday wear.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a solid buy if you want to add a new smartwatch to your gadget collection. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so act fast to grab these big savings.