The Spectre x360 2-in-1 is now $1,049 at HP

It's dads and grads season and chances are you're torn between giving someone special a new laptop or tablet. If so, you might be interested in knowing that our favorite 2-in-1 is now on sale for its best price ever.

Currently, HP has the HP Spectre x360 13 on sale for $1,049. Normally, this convertible laptop retails for $1,199, so this deal knocks $150 off its regular price.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far for this month.

HP Spectre x360 13" 2-in-1:was $1,199 now $1.049 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can get. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP's Spectre X360 13 is one of the best 13-inch laptops around.

In our HP Spectre X360 review, we were impressed by its thin and light, luxurious design, complete with a class-leading keyboard. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's choice award for its vivid display and outstanding battery life.

Design-wise, HP's attention to detail is outstanding. The Spectre X360's sleek aluminum chassis is beautifully contoured, featuring faceted edges and sharply chamfered corners that look as if they were cut by a master jeweler.

At just 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the Spectre X360 is just as thin as yet lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C930 (12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

In terms of connectivity, the Spectre X360 is fitted with a USB Type-A port, a headphone/mic jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

So if premium design, versatility and long battery life are priority, the Spectre x360 2-in-1 is a solid choice.