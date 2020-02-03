The rarely discounted iPad Mini is $49 off

Great news if you're in the market for a small yet powerful tablet that does it all. Amazon is kicking off February with a killer iPad mini deal.

The retail giant currently has the latest Apple iPad Mini 5 on sale for $349.99. Normally priced at $399, that's $49 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet. It's one of the best iPad deals available right now.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. Now $349.99, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The iPad Mini is one of the best tablets around. It features a 7.9-inch Retina Display, an A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and Apple Touch ID.

In our iPad Mini 5 review, we liked its fast performance, vibrant display, and Apple Pencil support. While we weren't too fond of its dated big-bezel design, it's the most powerful and versatile small tablet you can get. We gave the iPad Mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of connectivity, the iPad Mini is equipped with a Lightning port, instead of USB-C connectivity like the new iPad Pro.

In our lab, the iPad Mini's A12 Bionic chip juggled multiple apps simultaneously. And in real world use, we also experienced fluid gameplay while playing Injustice 2. Battery-wise, the iPad Mini's built-in rechargeable battery surpassed our expectations. While Apple promises a up to 10 hours of runtime, the iPad mini 5 went the distance of 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test.

For its size, the iPad Mini 5 packs a punch and remains king among small tablets.