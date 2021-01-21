The best Nintendo Switch microSD card is now 50% off

SanDisk's officially licensed Nintendo Switch memory cards offer reliable, high capacity storage for your console. If you want more than a 256GB microSD card to house your growing Nintendo Switch game library, check this out.

Currently, you can get the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch for just $89.99 at Best Buy. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $180 for this card, so that's 50% off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this microSD and one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen all month.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch memory card deal

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $180 now $90 @ Best Buy

Now $90 off, the 400GB SanDisk micro SD card for Nintendo Switch offers high capacity storage for games. This high speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. View Deal

SanDisk manufacturers some of the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch. If you're a Switch owner sitting on 256GB of storage, you know all too well how easy it is to max out your storage.

The high-capacity microSD card in this deal instantly adds 400GB of storage to your Switch. Thanks to read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively — file transfers and loading times are ridiculously fast. That means you can spend less time waiting and more time playing your favorite digital games.

Design-wise, this Switch-specific card sets itself apart from standard SanDisk micro SD cards. Its bright royal blue finish, and "Spiny" Super Mario Bros. enemy graphic makes it a cool-looking collectible for Nintendo fans. For peace of mind, the SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Whether you're a Mario fan or just want to get the most out of your console, the SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch is a solid choice.