The best business laptop I've ever tested is $770 off in Prime Day 2023 deal

The best business laptop is not the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (trust me; I just reviewed it) nor the Dell XPS 13. As a laptop reviewer, the best business laptop I've ever tested is the ThinkPad Z16. And guess what? It's on sale for $770 off for Prime Day 2023.

If you're looking for one of the best Prime Day laptop deals, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. The most striking aspect of this laptop is how long it can last on a single charge. A typical laptop, according to our records, lasts about 10 hours. To our surprise, the ThinkPad Z16 lasted well beyond that.

Save $770 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 1 with this unbeatable business laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H CPU, AMD Radeon 680 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The best part is that, according to our testing, the ThinkPad Z16 lasts nearly 15 hours on a charge.

A typical laptop lasts 10 hours, so imagine my surprise when the ThinkPad Z16 tacked on extra — not one, not two, not three, not four, but five hours — to that figure. According to our in-house testing, the ThinkPad Z16, the best business laptop I've ever tested, has a battery runtime of 14 hours and 38 minutes. You might as well throw the whole charging cable away (that's just hyperbole; please don't throw it away.)

On top of its excellent power efficiency, the ThinkPad Z16's processor and graphics blew me away, outpacing all of its rivals on most performance tests. Plus, it has a minimalist, attractive design that is simple and understated, yet eye-catching and sophisticated. And if you have butter fingers, don't worry. The ThinkPad Z16 has military-tested durability, so a few drops or two won't render it inoperable.

I do wish, however, that the ThinkPad Z16 had more ports; you won't find USB Type-A nor Ethernet on this machine, but other than that, the ThinkPad Z16 wins my approval, which is why it earned the highly coveted Laptop Mag Editor's Choice badge.

