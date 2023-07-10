The best business laptop I've ever tested is $770 off in Prime Day 2023 deal

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

I'm a laptop reviewer; I know a thing or two about biz laptops

LENOVO THINKPAD Z16
Best business laptop prime day deal (Image credit: Future)

The best business laptop is not the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (trust me; I just reviewed it) nor the Dell XPS 13. As a laptop reviewer, the best business laptop I've ever tested is the ThinkPad Z16. And guess what? It's on sale for $770 off for Prime Day 2023.

If you're looking for one of the best Prime Day laptop deals, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16. The most striking aspect of this laptop is how long it can last on a single charge. A typical laptop, according to our records, lasts about 10 hours. To our surprise, the ThinkPad Z16 lasted well beyond that.

The best business laptop Prime Day deal

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $1,839,

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: $1,839, $1082 @ Amazon
Save $770 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 1 with this unbeatable business laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H CPU, AMD Radeon 680 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The best part is that, according to our testing, the ThinkPad Z16 lasts nearly 15 hours on a charge.

View Deal

A typical laptop lasts 10 hours, so imagine my surprise when the ThinkPad Z16 tacked on extra — not one, not two, not three, not four, but five hours to that figure. According to our in-house testing, the ThinkPad Z16, the best business laptop I've ever tested, has a battery runtime of 14 hours and 38 minutes. You might as well throw the whole charging cable away (that's just hyperbole; please don't throw it away.)

And you can get it for $770 off at Amazon right now for Prime Day.

On top of its excellent power efficiency, the ThinkPad Z16's processor and graphics blew me away, outpacing all of its rivals on most performance tests. Plus, it has a minimalist, attractive design that is simple and understated, yet eye-catching and sophisticated. And if you have butter fingers, don't worry. The ThinkPad Z16 has military-tested durability, so a few drops or two won't render it inoperable.

I do wish, however, that the ThinkPad Z16 had more ports; you won't find USB Type-A nor Ethernet on this machine, but other than that, the ThinkPad Z16 wins my approval, which is why it earned the highly coveted Laptop Mag Editor's Choice badge.

Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and continues through July 12. Looking for more discounts that will help you save? Check out our best Prime Day laptop deals page.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 418 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023)...
Newegg
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
9
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!