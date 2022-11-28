The best Bose earbuds of all time are $50 off during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday wireless earbud deals are soaring towards us in a barrage of arrows, and Bose is taking a significant chunk off of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, meaning it's now available for $250 in this incredible deal.

Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $250 at Bose (opens in new tab), which means it has had $50 taken off its base price. Sure, this might not be the steepest sale, but considering how high quality the product is, it's hard not to recommend. We strongly believe these are the best Bose earbuds out there and boast unmatched active noise cancelling.





We're not shy to say that these are our favorite Bose earbuds out there, and we strongly believe it boasts the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. It also boasts excellent audio, and great battery life. If you can swallow the exorbitant cost, which is at least $50 off, then this is a product you shouldn't be missing out on.

We gave the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II a whopping 4.5 out of 5 stars, with our reviewer citing it as "the best Bose earbuds ever," and the active noise cancelling it offers is "some of Bose's most powerful to date, drowning out even the most annoying noises, dulling them to negligible whispers."

Our reviewer also felt that $299 is a steep cost for these earbuds, regardless of how incredible they are, but slicing $50 off its price tag brings it down to a pretty reasonable price. Otherwise, we found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. It also boasts excellent audio, and great battery life.

If you're someone who doesn't enjoy ANC, these won't be right for you as the feature cannot be disabled. This means its 6-hour battery life is pretty stagnant as well, so keep in mind you can't turn it off to get more time with it. We were also disappointed by the lack of self-finding functionality, with our reviewer saying "I want a definitive way to track down my buds in the event one gets lost."