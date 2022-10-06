Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.

Beyond Target, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Best Buy's Top Deals and a host of fall saving events are dominating the season. It's a great time to score deep discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games and more.

By no means is this the first time we've seen Black Friday deals drop in October. Two years ago, Amazon's July Prime Day event, which is merely a Black Friday preview, was pushed back to October. And with more people shopping earlier this year to avoid potential stock shortages, retailers are responding. 

Whether you're typically an early shopper or prefer to wait for Black Friday, now is a great time to plan ahead. The holidays will be here before we know it and remember my frugal friends — it's never too early to save.

Target Deal Days ends Oct. 8. 

