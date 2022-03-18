Stand with Ukraine Humble Bundle offers over 100 games, books and software

Starting March 18 and running through March 25, 2022, Humble Bundle is offering its Stand With Ukraine bundle. It features over 100 games, books and software, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Ukraine through charity partners.

Charity partners include Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. And some of the content you'll receive for helping out the humanitarian efforts will be Back 4 Blood, Metro: Exodus, Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook, RPG Maker VX, and more.

One of the simplest ways you can help Ukraine right now is by going to the Humble Bundle website, and purchasing this bundle for a minimum of $40.

Stand With Ukraine Humble Bundle details

Players can pick up this bundle for a minimum of at least $40 USD (as with all of Humble's bundles, you can pay more if you wish). Available now through March 25, 2022, the bundle features over 100 games, books and software.

Featured games include: Back 4 Blood, Metro: Exodus, Satisfactory, Fable Anniversary, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Rayman Origins, The Long Dark and more. Featured books include: Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook, Starfinder Core Rulebook, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd Edition Core Rulebook and many others. Featured software include: GameMaker Studio 2 Creator 12 Month license, RPG Maker VX, Polygon Farm, Unity to Music Maker EDM Edition and more.

Here's some more information on the charity partners that'll benefit from your contributions:

Razom for Ukraine, which means "together for Ukraine," is providing critical medical supplies to Ukraine and amplifying voices of Ukrainians abroad. Their current emergency response is focused on purchasing tactical medicine and supplies.

International Rescue Committee (IRC) helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover, and rebuild their lives. The IRC is on the ground in Poland, working closely with partners to reach vulnerable people and families fleeing Ukraine with essential health and protection assistance and essential items.

International Medical Corps provides lifesaving healthcare and supplies to children, families, and communities that have lost everything due to conflict, disaster, and disease in countries worldwide. They have a team on the ground inside Ukraine, focusing on emergency and primary health services, as well as mental health and psychosocial support services and protection and gender-based violence services.

Direct Relief improves the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. Direct Relief is currently supporting the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and local hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Ukraine with medical supplies and other resources, and also supporting the health needs of refugees in the surrounding countries.

If you don't want to purchase the bundle, you can easily donate to any of the charities above by visiting their websites.