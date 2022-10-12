Spooky saving! HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 gets $500 price cut in Best Buy flash sale

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing hundreds off the 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. Best Buy's Flash Sale (opens in new tab) is cutting through the ether of Amazon's Early Access deals, and that means more savings for the scrupulous shopper.

Right now, you'll find the HP Spectre x360 on sale at Best Buy for $1,250 (opens in new tab). Originally priced at $1,750, that's $500 to keep in your pocket, making this one of the best October laptop deals we've seen all month.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,750 $1,250 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops money can buy. This model is configured with a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touchscreen, 4.7-GHz Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a massive 1TB SSD for super-speedy storage.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is one of the best convertible laptops on the market today, and the latest model easily earned an Editors' Choice badge in our full review; its elegant-yet-sturdy design belongs on a runway.

This config comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 13.5-inch, 3000 x 2000-pixel OLED touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that presents itself much larger than it actually is while working on documents or viewing content.

As a 2-in-1 laptop, the Spectre x360 13.5 can be used as a tablet by folding the display 360 degrees behind its normal closed position. If you wish, you can also stand the unit upside down in “tent” mode or hold it up vertically. The stunning 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution OLED touchscreen display is more vivid, bright, colorful, and crisper than deep-fried rolled tacos.

The HP Spectre x360 measures 11.7 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches and weighs 3.01 pounds. In comparison, the Dell XPS 13 OLED measures 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches and weighs 2.8 pounds. Our other comparison laptops, the ThinkBook 14 S, measures 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 and weighs 3.3 pounds, with the Lenovo Yoga 9i weighing 3.1 pounds and measuring 12.5 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches.

On the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the x360 lasted 10 hours and 12 minutes, surpassing the mainstream laptop average of 9 hours and 56 minutes. That's plenty of juice for all-day multimedia multitasting.

Best Buy's Flash Sale ends Oct.12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. On the lookout for more Black Friday-caliber deals? Float on over to Best Buy's surprise savings event.