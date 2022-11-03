Special MSI Crosshair 15 with RTX 3060 is down to $999 in big early Black Friday deal

By Darragh Murphy
published

Pick up the stylish MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition and save $600!

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
Black Friday 2022 hasn't kicked off yet but we're already seeing a bundle of killer bargains on all sorts of devices. In fact, this special MSI Crosshair 15 gaming laptop is down to under $1,000, and it packs some heat under the hood.

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition is now just $999 on Newegg (opens in new tab). Down from $1,599, the stylish gaming laptop sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not bad considering you get to keep $600 in your pocket. As of writing, the laptop is currently out of stock, but those interested can backorder now for when the MSI Crosshair 15 is back in stock.

For the latest early Black Friday offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog, which includes an incredible $950 saving on an RTX 3070 Ti laptop. Fan of Rainbow Six or just looking for a great gaming laptop under $1,000? Read on. 

MSI Crosshair 15 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: $1,599 $999.99 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
This special MSI Crosshair 15 edition all about Rainbow Six is now under $1,000, and it packs a punch. Expect a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. 

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Sixn Extraction Edition is an excellent gaming laptop that balances hyperfast performance, a vivid display, and solid battery life wrapped up in an attractive package. Better yet, you don't have to be a fan of the game to apprciate this stylish gaming laptop.

In our MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition review, which boasts an RTX 3070 GPU and 1TB SSD, we praised its great gaming performance, gorgeous, vivid display, and solid battery life. While it does have thick bezels and it can run a tad hot while gaming, this is still a fantastic deal since its now under $1,000.

While the RTX 3060 GPU won't be as powerful as the RTX 3070 found in our review unit, that doesn't mean it can't play the latest games with smooth frame rates. Plus, the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H it packs (multi-core score of 10,578 on our Geekbench 5.4 benchmark) is primed to handle some of the biggest and baddest games. 

Don't miss out on this deal if you're after fantastic gaming laptop now under $1,000 — it got 4 out of 5 stars in our review for good reason. For more fantastic offers, check out these brilliant early Black Friday deals

Darragh Murphy
Editor

