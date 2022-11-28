Sony WH-1000XM4 is $122 off in lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2022 deals are swarming us with incredible discounts and savings. However, one deal that stands out of the crowd features the best noise cancelling headphones on the market.

Best Buy is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for an all-time low price of ONLY $228 for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab)! They normally retail for $350, so you're enjoying a whopping $122 in savings. Win!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $122 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for Cyber Monday. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans keep distractions at bay, offer top-of-the-line sound, and deliver crystal-clear phone calls. This is one of the best, if not the best, headphone deals we've seen all season.

Even though the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have a successor (the Sony WH-1000XM5), people are still raving about the XM4's! Now, you have the opportunity to snag the BEST noise cancelling headphones for only $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab).

A solid alternative to the Apple AirPods Max, the Sony WH-1000XM4 feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

We happened to review the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and we applauded them for their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We were also impressed by their powerful noise cancellation tech. As a result, we gave the Sony WH-1000XM4 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Plus, we slapped an Editor's Choice award on these bad boys because they're that good.

