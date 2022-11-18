Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones hit record low Black Friday deal price of $228

Black Friday 2022 is still making its way to us and early deals on top-rated wireless headphones start now. Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $228 (opens in new tab). Normally they retail for $350, so that's $122 in savings.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. It's also one of the best Black Friday deals to grab early. Despite being dethroned by the new $398 Sony WH-1000XM5s (opens in new tab) which are now $52 off, they provide excellent noise-cancellation and quality sound for less.

Save $122 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are a solid alternative to Bose's QC 45 headphones. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

Sound-wise, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. If you're looking for high-quality sound and noise-cancellation, the WH-1000XM4's are a wise choice.