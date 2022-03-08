Use this trick to get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for their lowest ever price — Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for their lowest ever price using this secret trick!

Yes, we're back to browsing the European version of Amazon for huge savings, and to see Sony's Editor's Choice award-winning WH-1000XM4 on the chopping board on Amazon Germany is especially impressive. And don't worry, there is no surprise delivery charge. This is the actual price!

Not only that, but you can head over to Amazon Spain and get the Realme GT 2 Pro pre-order for a super low price, and the Xbox Series X is back in stock with three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £217 @ Amazon Germany

For a limited time, save over £80 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Realme GT 2 Pro: was £699 now £569 @ Amazon Spain

The Realme GT 2 Pro is Realme's first proper jump into the world of flagships, but with the budget chops to match at this low price. The dual 50MP camera setup round back produces incredible photos, the 2K Super Reality display is gorgeous and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is lightning quick.

Xbox Series X + 3 month Game Pass Ultimate subscription: in stock at £479 @ Currys

In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £69 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is currently £110 off on Amazon Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14: was £899 now £699 @ AO via eBay

Stuffed with specs and plenty of I/O to plug into your life with ease, this configuration of Asus’ VivoBook 14 comes with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, dedicated GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,699 now £1,999 @ Box.co.uk

This ultra-portable powerhouse packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all of which keeps any top tier game running at its best on that gorgeous QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

