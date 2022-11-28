Sony WF-C500 just hit $58 — snag my favorite wireless earbuds for an all-time low price

Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy offer Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for an all-time low price. These are my favorite audio wearables for good reason — they sound fantastic and don't fall out of my ears.

Run, don't walk to Best Buy and get Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds (opens in new tab) for just $58 at Best Buy. Typically, they sell for $99.99 so that's $32 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the earbuds and one of the best headphones deals we've tracked this year. Available color options include black, and white.

Save $42 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $60. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.

In our Sony WF-C500 review, we praise their dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design. We gave the Sony WF-C500 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During music playback, the WF-C500 earbuds delivered balanced sound. From hip-hop to pop to Latin jazz, there were impactful lows, detailed mids, crisp highs and punchy bass. In can testify to this as I own these earbuds myself. In my opinion, no one does sound better than Sony.

I purchased the Sony WF-C500 about three months ago and I highly recommend them. If you're like me, earbuds that sound great and stay in your ears are top priority. The buds' silicone ear tips mold to the shape of your ear canals, creating a secure fit. This tight seal helps isolate sound which makes up for the lack of active noise-cancellation.

Like all Sony Bluetooth headphones, you can personalize your sound using the equalizer in the free Sony Headphones Connect app. Tweak your sound manually or choose from nine presets: Bass Boost, Bright, Excited, Manual, Mellow, Relaxed, Speech, Treble Boost, and Vocal. Personally, I use the JetAudio app (opens in new tab) to manage my music.

At just $58, Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are a budget-friendly, practical choice.

