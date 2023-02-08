Sony Bravia Mini-LED Dolby Vision HDR 4K TV hits lowest price yet — now $1,000 off

As Dolby tweeted this month (opens in new tab), Super Bowl LVII will stream in Dolby Vision HDR. Comcast Xfinity subscribers with a compatible X1 cable box and a Dolby Vision HDR TV will experience the Big Game like never before. If you want the best Super Bowl watch party experience Dolby's dedicated Amazon (opens in new tab) store has the answer. From there, you can shop a range of Dolby Vision compatible TVs from Hisense, LG, Sony, and TCL — several of which are now on discount.

One standout Dolby Vision TV deal offers the Sony Bravia X95K 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV for $1,798 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $2,800, so that's a huge savings of $1,002 — its biggest discount yet! Not only is this the lowest price ever for this Sony Bravia TV, it's also one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Sony X95K Series 65-inch 4K TV: $2,799 $1,798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 on the Sony X95K Series Bravia XR Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV. One of the best TVs you can get, it employs mini-LED technology to deliver excellent contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors.

Sony's Bravia X95K is one of the best TVs for PS5 consoles and for an unmatched viewing experience period. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor delivers life-like picture quality. It employs XR Backlight Master Drive to control thousands of Mini LEDs in the display. This simply means that it delivers unmatched contrast with deep blacks, natural colors, and maximum brightness.

Sony Bravia X95K reviews at Amazon average 4.4 out of 5-stars. Happy customers praise the television's bright, miniLED display, mind-blowing picture quality and ease of use. One owner proclaims it to be one of the best backlit TVs out there and it's even brighter than OLED.

With HDMI 2.1, 120Hz motion technology, and low 8.5ms input lag, the Bravia X95K makes games more thrilling. Enjoy distortion-free 4K resolution gaming at 120fps with compatible games. This TV supports AirPlay 2 as well as Google Voice and Amazon Alexa for hands free control. Change channels, adjust the volume and turn the TV on and off using just your voice.

Whether you're an Xfinity subscriber who wants to experience the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision or just want to upgrade your dated TV, the Sony Bravia X95K might be worth the splurge. It's a huge upgrade you'll especially feel if you're sitting on a TV that's 3 or more years old.

This is just one of the best TV deals with Dolby Vision HDR you can get for under retail. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Dolby Vision HDR TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia X85K Series 65-inch 4K TV: $898 $798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K Series 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR. Its 4K HDR Processor X1 ensures clear, color-rich picture quality with detailed contrast. Google TV neatly organizes all of your favorite streaming apps in one place. And with Google Assistant, you can stream Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more using just your voice. AirPlay 2 support allows for effortless streaming from your Apple device.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65U6H QLED 4K TV: $598 $498 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Hisense 65U6H 65-inch QLED 4K TV. Over standard LCD TVs, Quantum Dot produces colors that are purer, richer, and more vibrant. Powered by Google TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. Alexa compatibility lets you can find what to watch, play, and pause using just your voice.

(opens in new tab) TCL 6-Series 55" QLED 4K TV: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on this 55-inch TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR. One of the best QLED TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology and HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vison further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume. With Google TV, stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more from a user-friendly home screen. Hands-free voice control let's you turn on the stream your favorite movies, shows, and the big game with the phrase “Hey Google”.