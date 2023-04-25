Snag the Xbox controller Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for just $25

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers just dropped to a stellar price. If you're looking for a means of keeping your Xbox controller's rechargeable battery (opens in new tab) ready for gameplay, here's a deal you might like.

Right now, you can get theRazer Universal Quick Charging Stand (Aqua Shift Special Edition) for just $25.99 (opens in new tab). That's $24 cheaper than its normal price of $50 and the lowest price we've tracked for this charging stand. It's also available in Carbon Black for $29.99 (opens in new tab) ($10 off) and Lunar Shift for $34.99 (opens in new tab) ($15 off).

Among today's best gaming deals for PC and Xbox, this one is top tier.

(opens in new tab) Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand: $49 $25 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $24 on the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers. It features a magnetic contact system that keeps your controller secure for interrupted charging. It's universally compatible with old and new Xbox controllers. With a charge time of 3 hours, it's the fastest way to power up and stay ready for gameplay.

Razer is known for its extensive line of gaming gear. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is one the best gaming accessories for Xbox controllers. It features a magnetic contact system that keeps your controller secure for interrupted charging.

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand fully charges your Xbox controller in under 3 hours and it does so safely. With built-in overcharge protection, you can rest assured that it won't overheat or short circuit.

Best of all, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is compatible with just about any old or newer model Xbox controller. The only exception being the Xbox Elite Controller 2 (opens in new tab).

Easy to set up, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand connects to your PC or Xbox console via USB.