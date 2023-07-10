Snag the Acer Swift X at Amazon for just $629 in this primo Prime Day deal

By TJ Fink
published

Save nearly $300 off this excellent RTX 3050 Ti laptop

Acer Swift X on table with display open
The 14-inch Acer Swift X is on sale at Amazon for Prime Day (Image credit: Future)

Prime Day 2023 is just heating up, and there are loads of Prime Day laptop deals to be had on the horizon. 

By invitation only via Amazon's website, you can pick up the gorgeous 14-inch Acer Swift X on sale for $629, down from $920. That's 32% off off the original price, adding up to $290 in salacious savings. Plus, with powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics under the hood, you know this is one capable machine.

Check out the very best early Prime Day deals you can shop for today!

Acer Swift X: $920

Acer Swift X: $920 $629 Amazon
Now $290 off, the 14-inch Acer Swift X is ready to rock! This AMD-powered configuration includes a brilliant 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for super-stable storage. 

View Deal

The Acer Swift X is set to be a hot commodity this summer, and with specs like these, it's no wonder. This 14-inch laptop comes fully loaded with a beautiful 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of portable power for plentiful productivity all day long!

In our original Acer Swift X review, we appreciated the performance, battery life, and overall value offered by those AMD Ryzen-powered specs – which only increases once you add Prime Day savings to the mix. In our most recent Acer Swift X review, which featured beefier Intel-based guts under the hood and double the storage space, we were impressed by our configuration's solid build, colorful 14.5-inch screen (2880 x 1800-pixels, 16:10 ratio), and superior benchmark scores. 

This AMD Ryzen-powered machine features Zen 3 Core Architecture paired with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, giving you a bona fide boost whenever you need it most. Speaking of which, that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is powered by award-winning Ampere architecture, featuring new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate, which is perfect for creators of every ilk. 

For even more epic summer savings, browse our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best deals on cutting-edge tech. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 418 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023)...
Newegg
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
9
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Load more deals
TJ Fink
TJ Fink
Contributing Editor

As a mild-mannered mobile tech journalist and molecular mixologist, TJ has over a decade of detail-driven storytelling under his belt. Conversely, as a seasoned outdoor athlete, he's forever fascinated by every shade of green on this beautiful planet. When TJ’s not coddiwompling through New York City or the metaverse, he can be found field-testing futuristic fitness tech from his living room while crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.