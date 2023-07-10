Snag the Acer Swift X at Amazon for just $629 in this primo Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2023 is just heating up, and there are loads of Prime Day laptop deals to be had on the horizon.

By invitation only via Amazon's website, you can pick up the gorgeous 14-inch Acer Swift X on sale for $629, down from $920. That's 32% off off the original price, adding up to $290 in salacious savings. Plus, with powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics under the hood, you know this is one capable machine.

Check out the very best early Prime Day deals you can shop for today!



Acer Swift X: $920 $629 Amazon

Now $290 off, the 14-inch Acer Swift X is ready to rock! This AMD-powered configuration includes a brilliant 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for super-stable storage.

The Acer Swift X is set to be a hot commodity this summer, and with specs like these, it's no wonder. This 14-inch laptop comes fully loaded with a beautiful 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of portable power for plentiful productivity all day long!

In our original Acer Swift X review, we appreciated the performance, battery life, and overall value offered by those AMD Ryzen-powered specs – which only increases once you add Prime Day savings to the mix. In our most recent Acer Swift X review, which featured beefier Intel-based guts under the hood and double the storage space, we were impressed by our configuration's solid build, colorful 14.5-inch screen (2880 x 1800-pixels, 16:10 ratio), and superior benchmark scores.

This AMD Ryzen-powered machine features Zen 3 Core Architecture paired with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, giving you a bona fide boost whenever you need it most. Speaking of which, that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is powered by award-winning Ampere architecture, featuring new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate, which is perfect for creators of every ilk.

For even more epic summer savings, browse our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best deals on cutting-edge tech.