Score up to 40% off HyperX, Razer gaming gear

Great news if you need a new gaming headset, RGB keyboard, or mouse for your gaming rig. Today only, Amazon is slashing up to 40% off a wide selection of PC gaming accessories.

As part of Amazon's one-day sale, you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha (White/Purple) Gaming Headset for just $69.99. That's $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this wired gaming headset. Amazon also offers the Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset in Red/Black for $79.99 ($20 off). These are among the best gaming accessories you can get right now.

HyperX Cloud Alpha LE: was $87 now $69 @ Amazon

This Limited Edition HyperX Cloud Alpha (White Purple) offers cozy ear cups, a premium-looking design, and impressive sound quality. Get it for an all-time low price of $69.99. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

With its comfortable fit, good sound quality, and solid wireless performance, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the best gaming headsets around. Buy it now at Amazon and save $30.View Deal

Razer Kraken: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort. Save $20 now on this must have gaming accessory.View Deal

Razer Lancehead Tournament: was $79 now $34 @ Amazon

The Razer Lancehead gaming mouse is comfortable, well-crafted and stores up to four on-board profiles. Score one now for its best price yet. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 is one of the best gaming keyboards out there. It packs responsive typing, robust software and an ample amount of macro keys in a compact design. It's now $70 at Amazon. View Deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the most popular gaming headsets around. In sister site, Tom's Guide's HyperX Cloud Alpha review, they loved its sleek, premium design, and soft, cushy ear cups. Performance-wise, the headset delivers great overall game audio that allows you to easily spot enemies while also enjoying big, bassy explosions and crisp background sounds.

Looking for a deal on the best gaming keyboard? Amazon also has the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 gaming keyboard on sale for $69.99 ($70 off). It packs responsive typing, robust software, and macro keys into a compact design.

Amazon's one day sale ends January 30 at 2:59am ET, so be sure to take advantage of these excellent gaming deals now.