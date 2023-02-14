Save up to 60% on Logitech G Pro League of Legends gaming accessories

The Logitech G Pro keyboard is cheaper than ever in today's Amazon Valentine's Day deals (opens in new tab). Right now, save up to 60% on the entire Logitech League of Legends Collection of PC gaming accessories.

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $59 (opens in new tab). Typically priced at $129, it's now $70 below retail or 54% off for you number crunchers out there. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Logitech keyboard. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price by $12.

It's one of the best early Presidents' Day gaming deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard: $129 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Logitech G and Riot Games' collaboration brings the signature League of Legends Hextech design to Logitech's high-performance gaming gear. The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features the iconic Hextech look, durable GX brown tactile switches, and a compact, super-portable tenkeyless design. Programmable Lightsync RGB lets you customize the keyboard's backlighting colors and animations via the Logitech G HUB.

Logitech's G Pro is one of the best gaming keyboards you can get. Though we didn't test this variant, we reviewed theLogitech G Pro K/DA Keyboard (opens in new tab) which unites LoL and K-pop into a wonderful design. We gave this Logitech G Pro K/DA a high 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid build quality and low 1ms latency. In real-world tests, we marveled at its balance of clicky and silent switches and Lightsync RGB effects. Expect the Logitech G Pro Keyboard in this deal to be on par with pro-grade performance, accuracy and low latency.

To complete the set, Amazon offers the matching Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse for $49 (opens in new tab) ($80 off), Logitech G Pro X Headset for $59 (opens in new tab) ($70 off) and Logitech G840 XL Mouse Pad for $19 (opens in new tab) ($30 off).

Now up to 60% off, the Logitech League of Legends Collection is a must-buy for fans of the game and anyone who wants to liven up their set up.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse: $129 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with League of Legends design. It features removable left and right side buttons which make it truly ambidextrous. The DPI button sits on the underside of the mouse to eliminate unintentional DPI shifts during gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: $129 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Logitech G Pro X — League of Legends Edition. It features 50mm drivers and a Blue Voice microphone technology for consistent, studio quality two-way in-game chat. This gaming headset's sturdy and lightweight aluminum and steel frame is built to last. It features passive noise-cancelling and soft memory foam leatherette earpads for optimal comfort.