Save $382 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition — our favorite commemorative laptop

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Spaced Edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of when the first Asus laptop was sent into space. And thanks to this out-of-this world deal, you can get a huge price break on our favorite laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition for $1,618 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, this laptop costs $2,000, so that's a massive discount of $382. Just $3 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get. What's more, this laptop includes 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free (valued at $238), so you're actually saving a total of $620.

(opens in new tab) Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition: $1,999 $1,617 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $382 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and get 3 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $238). This machine packs a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris graphics and 1TB SSD.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is the mothership of special edition laptops with its unique, gorgeous design and powerful hardware. This fully-loaded machine packs a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris graphics and 1TB SSD.

In our Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition review, we praise its bright and vivid display, comfortable keyboard and powerful 12th Gen Intel performance. We also love the laptop's nice space aesthetic and premium construction. We rate the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 4 out of 5-stars and give it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, our reviewer edited a massive picture on Photoshop, played multiple 1080p YouTube videos, streamed on Twitch with OBS and ran a benchmark with a game running in the background. Even with all these tasks running at once, the Zenbook 14X OLED kept chugging along smoothly. Back in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 performance test, the laptop notched a multi-core score of 11,142. It beat the premium laptop average (5,956) and wipes the floor with the Acer Swift 5 (9,859) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (5,365).

Weighing in at 3.1 pounds and 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is on par with competing 14 inch laptops. Although slightly heavier, it's just as thin as the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen (2.5 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches).

For such a thin laptop, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition offers a decent amount of ports and slots. It supplies you with 1 x HDMI port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can tackle multitasking, editing photos and videos, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is up for the challenge. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, however, we suspect it won't last too long.