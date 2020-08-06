Samsung student discount takes dollars off new Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy Buds Live at its August Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. These wireless earbuds are already competitively priced. However, this back-to-school deal lets you snag them for even less.

For a limited time, students and educators can get the new Galaxy Live Buds for $152.99 direct from Samsung. Normally, these buds are priced at $169.99, so that's a $17 off. It's a small savings, but still a deal since it puts some money back into your pocket.

Of course this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these just released buds. It's also one the best headphone deals you can get. Shop the Samsung Education Discount Program Store online to get this exclusive deal.

Specs-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Live buds are shaping up to be a formidable AirPods Pro contender. They'll also butt heads with Bose's upcoming noise-cancelling true-wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Live feature a bean-shaped ergonomic design 12mm speakers tuned by AKG, a built-in mic, and Active Noise Cancellation. They also support Wireless Powershare so you can charge them with select Samsung handsets like the new Galaxy Note20.

On-ear touch pad controls let you conveniently manage music and calls. You'll single tap, to play or pause a song, double tap to play the next track, answer or end a call, and triple tap to play a previous track.

Meanwhile, Bixby Voice support lets you summon Samsung's digital virtual assistant for hands-free control.

For access to advanced features, you can download the free Galaxy Wearable app from Google Play or the Galaxy Buds app from the App Store. These apps let you toggle ANC on or off, customize your audio via an equalizer and manage the earbuds' touch controls.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live work with devices running Android 5.0 and iDevices with iOS 10 and later. They also pair easily with your PC with Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

So if you're bargain hunting for some new wireless earbuds to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the new Galaxy Buds Live are worth considering.