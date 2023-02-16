Samsung Presidents' Day sale 2023: Best early deals

The Samsung Presidents' Day sale is off to an early start with celebratory deals at Samsung.com (opens in new tab). During the sitewide savings event, save up to $1,000 on select Samsung gaming monitors. Prices start at $179 for the 24-inch Odyssey G3 (opens in new tab). If you're wondering which monitor got the biggest discount, we'll spare you the suspense.

Currently, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is on sale for $1,999. That's an astonishing $1,000 in savings — its biggest discount to date. Originally priced at $3,499 when it came out in mid-2022, the Samsung Odyssey Ark isn't your regular-degular gaming monitor.

Samsung gave us a first look at the Samsung Odyssey Ark when it first came out in mid-August 2022. We were absolutely floored by the monitor's vibrant, color rich 55-inch 4K mini-LED panel. We also loved its ability to switch from landscape to portrait orientation, just like the It supports up to four video sources via HDMI 2.1 which means it's one of the best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X game consoles.

If you can afford to splurge, the Galaxy Odyssey Ark may be the monitor you never knew you needed. Especially at this discounted price.

Looking for a TV monitor instead? There are still some great 4K QLED and OLED TV deals lingering from Samsung's Big Game Sales Event,

Browse today's Samsung Presidents' Day sale deals below.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale 2023

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series: $200 off @ Samsung

Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder any Gaalxy Book Series 3 laptop. Prices start from $1,549 for the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1. This premium laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB 1TB SSD. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 22.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $2,199 @ Samsung

Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The base model packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 512GB 1TB SSD. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 22.

Samsung Odyssey G7 28" 4K Monitor: $799 $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR400 support, ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

Samsung Odyssey G6 32" 2K Curved Monitor: $799 $649 @ Samsung

Save $150 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor. It features a 1000R curvature, 32-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With HDR600 support, an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, this is one of the best gaming monitors you can get.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" 2160p Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,999 @ Samsung

Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2TB: $209 $149 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB: $109 $89 @ Samsung

Now just $89, the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 has never been cheaper. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

Samsung Evo Plus microSD 256GB: $49 $31 @ Samsung

Save $18 on the Samsung Evo Plus microSDXC memory card with adapter. Its ultrafast read speeds of up to 130MB/s with Class 10 and U3 compatibility make it deal for recording 4K video. It's a must-have accessory for laptops, tablets, smartphones, Nintendo Switch and more.

65" Samsung QLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,099 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.